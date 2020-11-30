Electric-Bus Maker Lion Electric to Go Public in New SPAC Deal

Another electric-vehicle start-up is headed for the public markets: Quebec-based Lion Electric Company, a maker of electric trucks and school buses, said that it will go public via a merger with special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Northern Genesis Acquisition (NYSE: NGA).

Lion, established in 2008, is a small-scale manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty electric vehicles for urban use. The company claims to have over 300 vehicles on the road now, mostly school buses, with more than 6 million miles driven in total.

The deal between Lion and Northern Genesis follows the template of other recent SPAC merger deals with electric-vehicle makers, including the deal that took electric big-rig start-up Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) public in June.

Lion Electric makes several versions of its electric school bus, including one optimized for special needs students. Image source: The Lion Electric Company.

As with the Nikola deal, the Lion deal includes a so-called PIPE (private investment of public equity) of $200 million that will be contributed by outside investors as the company goes public. In addition, the merged company is expected to receive about $320 million in cash currently held in trust by Northern Genesis, for a total of about $500 million after fees and expenses.

The post-merger company will retain the Lion name and will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "LEV," the companies said. The deal values the post-merger Lion at $1.9 billion. It's expected to close in the first quarter of 2021.

Lion said that it plans to use the proceeds to build a vehicle-manufacturing plant in the United States and a new battery factory (likely in Canada), and to continue research and development related to battery systems.

John Rosevear has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.