Electric and high-end cars lift Mercedes-Benz earnings, chip supplies to continue

BERLIN, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz MBGn.DE reported on Thursday an annual adjusted return on sales of 12.7% for 2021, with revenue from top models up 30%, as the carmaker focused on high-end and electric vehicles amid supply chain difficulties.

Mercedes-Benz expects revenue to rise slightly this year compared with 2021 as supply chain bottlenecks ease, the luxury carmaker said, but added it was too soon to predict an end to the semiconductor shortage.

"Alongside the focus on cost efficiency and supply chain management, three strategic priorities stand out: scaling our electric offensive, accelerating our car software plans and building out our luxury business," Chief Executive Ola Kaellenius said.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

