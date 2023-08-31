Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO) Price Target Increased by 7.14% to 1.15

The average one-year price target for Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) has been revised to 1.15 / share. This is an increase of 7.14% from the prior estimate of 1.07 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.76 to a high of 1.58 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 45.25% from the latest reported closing price of 0.79 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 52 funds or institutions reporting positions in Electrameccanica Vehicles. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 14.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOLO is 0.00%, a decrease of 83.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 29.67% to 2,574K shares. The put/call ratio of SOLO is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 661K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 137K shares, representing an increase of 79.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOLO by 473.06% over the last quarter.

KOMP - SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds 471K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 459K shares, representing an increase of 2.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOLO by 20.60% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 460K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 175K shares, representing an increase of 61.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOLO by 169.83% over the last quarter.

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 158K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 158K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Background Information

ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. is a Canadian designer andmanufacturer of environmentally efficient electric vehicles (EVs). The company's flagship vehicle is the innovative, purpose-built, single-seat EV called the SOLO. This three-wheeled vehicle will revolutionize the urban driving experience, including commuting, delivery and shared mobility. The SOLO provides a driving experience that is unique, trendy, fun, affordable and environmentally friendly. InterMeccanica, a subsidiary of ElectraMeccanica, has successfully been building high-end specialty cars for 61 years.

