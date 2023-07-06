Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO) Price Target Increased by 16.67% to 1.07

The average one-year price target for Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) has been revised to 1.07 / share. This is an increase of 16.67% from the prior estimate of 0.92 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.61 to a high of 1.58 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 55.44% from the latest reported closing price of 0.69 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 60 funds or institutions reporting positions in Electrameccanica Vehicles. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 21.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOLO is 0.01%, a decrease of 69.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 47.96% to 3,661K shares. The put/call ratio of SOLO is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

KGDAX - DWS Global Small Cap Fund holds 647K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 442K shares, representing an increase of 31.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOLO by 28.29% over the last quarter.

KOMP - SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF holds 471K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 459K shares, representing an increase of 2.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOLO by 20.60% over the last quarter.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. holds 308K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 276K shares, representing an increase of 10.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOLO by 19.78% over the last quarter.

Ergoteles holds 292K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 578K shares, representing a decrease of 98.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOLO by 53.76% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 175K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 537K shares, representing a decrease of 206.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOLO by 70.89% over the last quarter.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Background Information

ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. is a Canadian designer andmanufacturer of environmentally efficient electric vehicles (EVs). The company's flagship vehicle is the innovative, purpose-built, single-seat EV called the SOLO. This three-wheeled vehicle will revolutionize the urban driving experience, including commuting, delivery and shared mobility. The SOLO provides a driving experience that is unique, trendy, fun, affordable and environmentally friendly. InterMeccanica, a subsidiary of ElectraMeccanica, has successfully been building high-end specialty cars for 61 years.

