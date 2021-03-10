ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) closed at $5.74 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.52% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.6%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.46%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 34.66% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 12.58%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.8%.

SOLO will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, SOLO is projected to report earnings of -$0.10 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 41.18%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $0.16 million, down 33.33% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SOLO. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. SOLO is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

