ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know

ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) closed the most recent trading day at $7.27, moving -0.14% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.19% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow 0%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.07%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SOLO as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.10, up 41.18% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $0.16 million, down 33.33% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for SOLO. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. SOLO is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

