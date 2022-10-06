Markets
ElectraMeccanica Secures License To Sell SOLO Electric Vehicle In Arizona

(RTTNews) - ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) Thursday announced securing a license to sell its single-seater electric vehicle, the SOLO, in Arizona.

The SOLO is a compact mobility solution for people and businesses. The company said it is ideal for easy parking and storage in the dense, crowded metropolitan expanse of Phoenix. ElectraMeccanica further said its forthcoming factory in Mesa, AZ will come online by the end of 2022.

