Electrameccanica Announces Departure Of Orsmond, Appoints Stephen Johnston As New CFO

October 12, 2023 — 04:55 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - The Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) said on Thursday that Stephen Johnston has been appointed as its new CFO, effective immediately replacing Mark Orsmond.

With Stephen Johnston's appointment, Mark Orsmond will leave the Company to pursue other interests after a mutually agreeable transition, under which he will continue to assist the Company with Johnston's onboarding under a 60-day consulting agreement. Susan E. Docherty, Chief Executive Officer of Electrameccanica said, "Stephen has proven himself and his value during a complex time for ElectraMeccanica's business, demonstrating the benefits of both his private and public-company prior CFO experiences. My management team and Board are already familiar with him, his capabilities, and his skills, and he couldn't be a better fit for us at this time. We're delighted that he's able to fill a critical role so seamlessly."

Johnston most recently served as the CFO for Ideanomic, a high-growth international manufacturer of two- and four-wheeled electric vehicles, where he was responsible for acquisition integration as well as streamlining its financial reporting operations.

