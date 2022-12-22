Markets
SOLO

ElectraMeccanica Announces Cost-reduction Initiatives; Lowers Headcount By 98 Positions

December 22, 2022 — 08:05 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) announced cost-reduction initiatives to further streamline the business in order to better consolidate onshore manufacturing capabilities and operations at its newly-commissioned Mesa, Arizona headquarters.

The company currently has elected to resize its workforce, lowering its headcount by 98 positions. This reduces the employee base outside Arizona by 57% and improves operating costs by about $10 million annually.

The company appointed Susan Docherty to its Board of Directors effective December 20, 2022.

Additionally, ElectraMeccanica noted that it is postponing its Investor Day until June 14, 2023, in order to focus exclusively on near term execution and so that it can provide the most comprehensive possible review of its business and future plans to shareholders.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SOLO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.