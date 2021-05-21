Electra Private Equity plans to list TGI Fridays, Hotter Shoes

May 21 (Reuters) - Electra Private Equity ELTA.L said on Friday that it plans to list TGI Fridays and Hotter Shoes, its two remaining portfolio companies, as the British buyout firm prepares to wind down.

The company said it aims to list restaurant chain TGI Fridays on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in the third quarter of 2021. It then plans to list Hotter Shoes on AIM in the fourth quarter by reclassifying its own listing so that it becomes the listing vehicle for the footwear retailer.

One of Britain's oldest private equity firms, Electra has been reorganising its strucutre since early 2017 when it split from investment manager Electra Partners.

(Reporting by Rachel Armstrong, Editing by Iain Withers)

((rachel.armstrong@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 5423365; Reuters Messaging: rachel.armstrong.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.