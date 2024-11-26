Electra calls special meeting of shareholders to vote on reverse stock split

Following receipt of notice, received September 17, 2024, from The Nasdaq Stock Market of noncompliance with the minimum bid price requirement of $1.00 per share under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), the Company submitted an appeal of Nasdaq’s determination. A hearing on the appeal was held on November 5, 2024, and the Company was notified it has been granted until January 15, 2025, to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Requirement, subject to certain conditions. The Company has called a special meeting of shareholders on December 20, 2024. At the meeting, the Company will seek shareholder approval for a reverse stock split of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company at a ratio of one post-Reverse Split common share for between three to five pre-Reverse Split common shares, as determined by the Board of Directors of the Company, and to approve the revised employee share purchase plan for the Company. Additional information and details of voting are available in the Management Information Circular distributed to shareholders in connection with the meeting.

