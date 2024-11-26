News & Insights

Stocks

Electra Battery Secures Financing and Plans Stock Split

November 26, 2024 — 10:47 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Electra Battery Materials Corp (TSE:ELBM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Electra Battery Materials Corp has secured $5 million in financing to kickstart operations at its Ontario Refinery project and settle accrued interest on existing convertible notes. The company also plans a reverse stock split to meet Nasdaq’s minimum bid requirements, crucial for avoiding delisting. Electra is focused on enhancing North America’s electric vehicle battery supply chain with its unique cobalt sulfate refinery.

For further insights into TSE:ELBM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ELBM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.