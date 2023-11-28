Electra Battery, Rock Tech Ink Lithium Recycling MOU To Upgrade To Battery-grade Lithium Chemicals

(RTTNews) - Electra Battery Materials Corp. (ELBM, ELBM.V) on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding with lithium development company Rock Tech Lithium (RCK.V) for the development of a partnership to supply recycled lithium from Electra's Ontario battery recycling operations for upgrading to battery-grade lithium chemicals in Rock Tech's lithium refineries.

The companies will leverage their processing expertise to develop a comprehensive, fully sustainable closed-loop service offering for the recycling of lithium-ion battery manufacturing scrap, end-of-life batteries and black mass.

Under the agreement, Electra will supply a portion of the lithium recovered from its black mass refinery north of Toronto to Rock Tech for further processing.

Rock Tech will upgrade the lithium to battery-grade lithium chemicals at its planned lithium converters. This upgrading step is essential to achieve the quality and purity required to qualify the final lithium product for re-use in the manufacturing process of new batteries.

The processing of material is expected to start in an initial phase beginning in 2026. The supply is expected to increase over time, as Electra continues to expand its battery materials park in a modular fashion.

The companies also intend to explore additional collaboration opportunities including possible licensing of Electra's technology for application in Europe and the co-location of future battery recycling and lithium refining plants.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.