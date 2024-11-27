Electra Battery price target lowered to $1.30 from $1.40 at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright lowered the firm’s price target on Electra Battery Materials (ELBM) to $1.30 from $1.40 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm cites Electra’s recent financing that yielded some dilution for the target drop.
