Electra Battery Materials (TSX:ELBM) Price Target Decreased by 22.11% to 6.94

June 01, 2023 — 08:21 pm EDT

The average one-year price target for Electra Battery Materials (TSX:ELBM) has been revised to 6.94 / share. This is an decrease of 22.11% from the prior estimate of 8.90 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.54 to a high of 10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 371.84% from the latest reported closing price of 1.47 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CA:ELBM / Electra Battery Materials Corp Shares Held by Institutions

PSPFX - Global Resources Fund holds 139K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

