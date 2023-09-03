Electra Battery Materials (TSX:ELBM) Price Target Decreased by 18.67% to 5.38

The average one-year price target for Electra Battery Materials (TSX:ELBM) has been revised to 5.38 / share. This is an decrease of 18.67% from the prior estimate of 6.61 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.27 to a high of 10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 421.88% from the latest reported closing price of 1.03 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Electra Battery Materials. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 900.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELBM is 0.01%, a decrease of 95.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 390.90% to 688K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Advisor Group Holdings holds 257K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 266K shares, representing a decrease of 3.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELBM by 189.76% over the last quarter.

PSPFX - Global Resources Fund holds 139K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

U S Global Investors holds 83K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA holds 55K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Scotia Capital holds 49K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares, representing an increase of 8.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELBM by 50.43% over the last quarter.

