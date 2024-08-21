News & Insights

Commodities

Electra Battery Materials Secures US$20 Million Grant for Ontario Cobalt Facility

August 21, 2024 — 12:25 pm EDT

Written by Giann Liguid for Investing News Network ->

Electra Battery Materials (TSXV:ELBM,NASDAQ:ELBM) has received a US$20 million grant from the US Department of Defense to support the construction and commissioning of a cobalt refinery in Ontario.

According to a Monday (August 19) press release from the Department of Defense, the money will come to Electra via the Defense Production Act Investments Office and will use funds from the Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2022.

The US$250 million refinery project is situated approximately 500 kilometers north of Toronto in Temiskaming Shores, a location strategically chosen to support North America's expanding electric vehicle (EV) supply chain.

The grant is part of the US' broader strategy to reduce its reliance on foreign sources of essential minerals used in the defense and technology sectors. The funding will be used to build a cobalt sulfate refinery, and Electra says it will be the only one of its kind in North America dedicated to producing battery-grade materials for lithium-ion batteries.

The cash injection follows earlier investments in Canadian mining projects from the Department of Defense. Fortune Minerals (TSX:FT,OTCQB:FTMDF) and Lomiko Metals (TSXV:LMR,OTCQB:LMRMF) were the recipients of the funds, which were accompanied by additional investments from the Canadian government.

Canada has also contributed US$3.6 million to support Electra's battery materials recycling technology.

Electra paused construction of the cobalt plant last year due to a downturn in prices and higher-than-expected costs. CEO Trent Mell noted that the firm is in talks to get more funding from the Canadian government.

“We’re not in a free market, with China subsidizing producers and overproducing. I think it’s essential that, if we’re going to build our own domestic supply chain, we have this financial support,” he told Bloomberg on Tuesday (August 20).

The new facility will contribute to the regional EV supply chain by providing a steady source of cobalt.

It also coincides with other efforts to streamline and improve EV facilities in Ontario, such as automaker Honda’s (NYSE:HMC) plans to invest approximately C$15 billion to establish an assembly plant in the region.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Dislcosure: Fortune Minerals is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Investing News Network
The Investing News Network is where knowledge meets opportunity. We publish InvestingNews.com as a destination website for the investment community. We have team members across the globe, covering all areas of the market, including resource, tech and life science. Our team of seasoned professionals bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table, ensuring that you have access to the best insights and advice for your financial journey. Since our founding in 2007, our team of journalists, and industry experts have been dedicated to delivering timely, accurate, and unbiased news and analysis for investors. We pride ourselves on our commitment to journalistic integrity and strive to go beyond the headlines in order to provide you with insights that will allow you to cut through the noise and capitalize on the signals. We believe that knowledge is the key to achieving your financial goals. Our content is developed for investors of all levels. Those beginning their journeys will find helpful content related to understanding the fundamentals of the markets as well as how-to guides to help them make their first investments. Seasoned investors will benefit from our access to insights and predictions from the best analysts in the industry.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.