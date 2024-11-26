Electra Battery Materials Secures Financing and Plans Stock Split

Electra Battery Materials Corp (TSE:ELBM) has released an update.

Electra Battery Materials Corp has successfully secured $5 million in financing, which will fund initial works at their Ontario Refinery project and general corporate activities. The company also plans a reverse stock split to comply with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirements, which could prevent a potential delisting. Amid these financial maneuvers, Electra continues to focus on developing a low-carbon battery materials supply chain in North America.

