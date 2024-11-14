News & Insights

Electra Battery Materials Schedules Key Shareholder Meeting

November 14, 2024 — 02:47 pm EST

Electra Battery Materials Corp (TSE:ELBM) has released an update.

Electra Battery Materials Corp announces a special meeting for shareholders on December 20, 2024, to discuss significant resolutions including a potential reverse stock split and the approval of a new Employee Share Purchase Plan. Shareholders are urged to participate and cast their votes ahead of the meeting to influence the company’s strategic decisions. This meeting presents an opportunity for investors to engage with the company’s future direction and policies.

