Electra Battery Materials (ELBM) Price Target Increased by 21.23% to 1.54

The average one-year price target for Electra Battery Materials (NasdaqCM:ELBM) has been revised to $1.54 / share. This is an increase of 21.23% from the prior estimate of $1.27 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.18 to a high of $1.91 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.87% from the latest reported closing price of $1.41 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Electra Battery Materials. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 27.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELBM is 0.00%, an increase of 504.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 47.54% to 719K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Whitebox Advisors holds 297K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 385K shares , representing a decrease of 29.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELBM by 36.10% over the last quarter.

Cable Car Capital holds 208K shares.

Rathbone Brothers holds 75K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares , representing an increase of 53.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELBM by 91.29% over the last quarter.

North Capital holds 20K shares.

Jefferies Financial Group holds 20K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.