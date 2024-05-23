Electra Battery Materials Corp Q1 Financial Snapshot

Electra Battery Materials Corp (TSE:ELBM) has released an update.

Electra Battery Materials Corp reported a net loss of $12,169,000 for the first quarter of 2024, an improvement from the $20,346,000 loss in the same period the previous year. Total assets slightly increased to $149,335,000 as of March 31, 2024, up from $148,692,000 at the end of 2023, while total liabilities rose to $74,872,000 from $65,394,000. The company’s shareholders’ equity saw a decrease to $74,463,000, compared to $83,298,000 previously.

