Electra Battery Embraces Eco-Friendly Shareholder Engagement

May 30, 2024 — 03:00 pm EDT

Electra Battery Materials Corp (TSE:ELBM) has released an update.

Electra Battery Materials Corporation is utilizing the notice-and-access method to deliver proxy materials for its upcoming annual general and special meeting on August 13, 2024, offering shareholders electronic access to documents and the option to request paper copies, thereby cutting costs and environmental impact. Shareholders are urged to vote in advance using provided forms and can participate in key decision-making on financial statements, auditor appointments, director elections, and various resolutions as detailed in the Circular.

