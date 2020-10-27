How will your portfolio do under a blue wave? What about under another 4 years of the Trump administration? If you can answer these questions without any emotion, congratulations. Most folks, however, are worried about potential volatility the election may cause. But there is a better way. Using efficient tools, it’s possible to create a portfolio that wins when the market is up significantly, and holds up when the market melts down.

In the upcoming webcast, Elections, The Fed, Geopolitics, OH MY! Building a Modern All-Weather Portfolio, Paul Kim, CEO and Co-Founder, Simplify; and David Berns, CIO and Co-Founder, Simplify, will walk you through asset allocation ideas and three new products that solve the real-world challenge of staying invested no matter what happens in the market.

Simplify has recently come out with a suite of so-called PLUS Convexity ETFs, including the Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (SPYC), Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (SPD), and Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF (SPUC).

The Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF tracks the large cap US equity market while boosting performance during extreme market moves up or down through systematic options overlay. The options component of the fund will create a convex equity payoff, with the hopes of increasingly protecting capital as market drawdowns deepen and accelerating performance as market rallies strengthen. The strategy is intended to boost equity performance during extreme market conditions.

The Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF tracks the large cap US equity market while boosting performance during extreme market moves down through a systematic options overlay. The options component of the fund will create a convex equity payoff on the downside, with the hopes of increasingly protecting capital as market drawdowns deepen. The strategy is designed to boost equity performance during extreme drawdowns.

Lastly, the Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF tracks the large cap US equity market while boosting performance during extreme market moves up through a systematic options overlay. The options component of the fund will create a convex equity payoff on the upside, accelerating performance as markets rallies strengthen. The strategy is intended to boost equity performance during extreme market rallies.

Financial advisors who are interested in learning more about investment strategies for today's markets can register for the Wednesday, October 28 webcast here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.