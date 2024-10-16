News & Insights

Personal Finance

Election Turbulence Fears? Look to Muni’s

October 16, 2024 — 05:52 am EDT

Written by dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) for FINSUM ->

Election Turbulence Fears? Look to Muni’s

With a contentious U.S. election on the horizon, investors are bracing for potential market turbulence, but opportunities within the bond market are emerging. Fixed income, particularly municipal bonds, is poised for strong returns as real interest rates remain historically high, offering attractive yields. 

 

Municipal bond issuances have surged this year, driven by the need for infrastructure funding, creating a favorable entry point for investors. As demand increases and supply decreases later in the year, prices may rise, especially for long-term bonds.

 

Municipal bonds also present compelling value due to their strong credit profiles and tax advantages, offering stability in uncertain times. 

Finsum: Muni bonds provide an excellent option for tax-sensitive investors looking for a solid addition to their portfolios amidst market volatility.

 

  • munis
  • bonds
  • fixed income

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Tags

    Personal Finance
    FINSUM
    FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.
    More articles by this source ->

    More Related Articles

    Info icon

    This data feed is not available at this time.

    Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.