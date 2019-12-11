Election tension drags UK-focussed stocks lower

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

Dec 11 (Reuters) - UK-listed firms with more exposure to political risks edged lower on Wednesday as investors woke up to a growing chance that the upcoming election may result in another hung parliament, while retailer JD Sports slid 7% after top investor cut stake.

The mid-cap bourse .FTMC, which makes half of its earnings from Britain, was down 0.1% by 0807 GMT. The index has gained about 3% and outperformed bluechips since lawmakers voted in favour of an election to break the deadlock over Brexit.

However, some of those prospects dimmed after pollsters YouGov predicted 28-seat Conservative margin of victory versus 68 just two weeks ago.

The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 .FTSE gained on the weakness in sterling to add 0.5%, outshining its European counterpart.

Still, stocks considered most vulnerable to any shocks to the British economy weakened across the board, with falls in blue-chip housebuilders Barratt BDEV.L and Taylor Wimpey TW.L, and real estate stocks weighing the most on mid-caps.

