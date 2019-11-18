Election hopes support UK mid-caps, financials buoy FTSE

British blue-chips held steady on Monday as financial stocks supported the index after its worst weekly performance in four, while mid-caps continued to benefit from polls ahead of a snap election in the country.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE was little changed by 0805 GMT. The FTSE 250 .FTMC outshone, rising 0.3% thanks to gains in the local currency on hopes that Conservatives will win the December election and deliver Brexit.

Stand out movers included IQE IQE.L which plunged 20% after the tech firm warned on results amid issues with two of its main customers, while Consort Medical CSRT.L sky-rocketed 44% and past the 10.1 pound a share bid from Sweden's Recipharm RECIb.ST.

