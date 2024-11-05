Election Day: How Defense Donors Are Shaping the Stakes

Election Day is here, and campaign donors have ramped up the stakes, with defense companies investing heavily in both parties. Two key players are Boeing and Honeywell, each contributing over a million dollars in corporate donations. While Honeywell has leaned slightly Democratic, Boeing’s donations have favored Republicans.



Honeywell has directed 6% more of its $2,068,000 in donations to Democrats, whereas Boeing has given 10% more of its $1,689,500—just under $1.7 million—to Republicans. Although both companies are hedging their bets by supporting both sides of the aisle, their contributions reveal slight allegiances, driven by each candidate’s alignment with their strategic goals.



The Harris campaign has prioritized arms control, while Trump and the Republican Party has placed more emphasis on expanding national missile defense. While Trump’s legacy is only marginally more “pro-defense” than Biden’s and Harris’s, this difference has influenced how these companies approach lobbying and spending.



Boeing, a major defense contractor, has heavily lobbied for increased defense spending, particularly around budget allocations for FY25. With its reliance on defense contracts, a Trump victory—and his proposed increase in defense spending—could likely boost Boeing’s chances of securing favorable legislation and defense programs that would benefit the company’s bottom line.









In contrast, Honeywell, though also engaged in defense lobbying, emphasizes technological and environmental issues. The company is advocating on topics like cockpit data voice recorders, runway safety, and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) funding. Given that climate and technology align more closely with Harris’s priorities, Honeywell appears to support a more balanced approach to defense that includes broader concerns beyond military spending.







Harris’s commitment to climate research and technology innovation makes her an attractive candidate for companies like Honeywell, whose focus on advanced technology could benefit from her policies. Conversely, Trump’s record of slashing budgets for the National Science Foundation and other scientific organizations does not favor industries reliant on tech-driven innovation.For Honeywell, Harris’s focus on climate and technology offers greater growth potential compared to what Boeing might expect from Republican’s defense-focused policies.

