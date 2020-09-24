Election 2020: What Happens if We Don't Know the Results for a While?

By Brian Levitt, Invesco Global Market Strategist

Investors continue to ask me if they should get out of the market to “sit out this election.” I’ve attempted to push back against this impulse by using long-term historical perspectives to remind investors that, as always, it’s time in the market that matters rather than timing the market. In my last blog I represented that investors’ long-term returns would have been meaningfully diminished had they sat out the first 100 days following each of the inaugurations over the past 60-plus years.

The response to that blog had many inquiring, not about the first 100 days of a term, but rather about the performance of markets in the weeks leading up to the election. Here are the results. The average and the median returns are positive, modestly better if you exclude the 2008 global financial crisis.1

Figure 1: Historical market performance from mid-September to election day in presidential election years

S&P 500 Index total returns (1960-2016)

Not much to see there. There doesn’t appear to be a substantial spike in volatility around election days either. In fact, market volatility was below average on most of the election days dating back to 1960.2

Figure 2: Market volatility in the fall before election day

Average volatility (3-month moving average) of the Dow Jones Industrial Index

But isn’t this time different because we may not know the results of the election for a while? Perhaps, and admittedly market volatility and drawdowns tend to be the result of policy uncertainty. It wouldn’t, however, be the first times in our lives that we didn’t know the election results on the first Tuesday night of November. In the election of 2000 between George W. Bush and Al Gore, a victor wasn’t declared until December 13, 2000. The S&P 500 Index was down 4.8% between the election on November 7, 2000, and the Supreme Court decision over a month later that settled the recount dispute in Florida’s presidential election.3 By way of reference, the S&P 500 Index was down by a similar amount this year in two days at the end of the first week of September.4

Figure 3: The US stock market’s performance after the 2000 presidential election S&P 500 Index total returns, January 2000-December 2002

S&P 500 Index total returns, January 2000-December 2002

Source: Bloomberg. For illustrative purposes only. It is it not possible to invest directly in an index, and these hypothetical returns are not meant to imply the expected returns for an individual investor. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Let’s also remember that the sell-off in 2000 was during the early days of a US recession5 at a time when equities were trading excessively expensive compared with bonds,6 and the US Federal Reserve had raised interest rates by 175 basis points over the prior 15 months.7 Currently, the US appears to be recovering from a recession, stocks are trading as cheap to bonds as they have been in years,8 the Fed has cut interest rates to zero9 (real yields are negative)10, and it is signaling that it intends to provide supportive policy accommodations well into the future.

As a result, I would view any potential drawdowns resulting from the uncertainty of the election as a buying opportunity.

