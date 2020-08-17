Election 2020: Should You Make Investing Decisions Based On Your Politics?

Even if you are so turned off by politics that you do your best to tune out news on the subject, you are probably still aware that the Democratic National Convention starts today. If nothing else, the virtual nature of this years’ event makes it interesting enough to ensure significant news coverage. In fact, that will probably be the most significant thing about it. Conventions are designed to fire up the faithful, not inform the populace.

However, its launch does remind us that an election is not that far away, Historically speaking, what does that mean for stocks?

Overall, it is good news. Recent research by the investment firm Charles Schwab shows that "the market ended on a positive note in 17 of the past 23 presidential election years—or 74% of the time—with an average annual return of 7.1%." The same article also says that in most cases when that didn’t apply, there was some obvious reason -- a burgeoning world war in 1940, for example, or the depressions that were already gripping the country in 1932 and 2008.

That said, 2008 does provide an interesting insight into the partisan bias of the U.S. stock market.

On November 5th 2008, the day after Barack Obama was elected President, the Dow dropped over 500 points from its already low level, and that was back when 500 points really meant something! Clearly, despite the fact that the preceding Republican administration had presided over the worst recession and market crash since the 1930s, traders and investors still feared Democratic control of the White House and Congress.

That fear, however, had nothing to do with the reality of what followed. Here is the chart for the S&P 500 for the duration of the Obama administration:

That wasn’t an outlier, either. It was pretty consistent with history, which shows that the total return of the S&P 500 under Democratic Presidents since 1929 has averaged 57.4% as opposed to just 16.6% under Republicans.

Like most historical averages of any kind, of course, you can read into that what you will. It is an average, derived from widely differing individual data points. Depending on your degree of partisanship and on which side of the fence you sit, you could say that it is proof that Democrats are better at running the economy, or that it just shows that there is no correlation between Presidential policies and prosperity.

The three biggest market drops -- the Great Depression in the 1930s, the dotcom bust in 2000, and the Great Recession of 2008 -- all happened under Republican Presidents, while the spectacular recoveries from two of them were under Democratic leadership. Whether you view that as an unfortunate coincidence or evidence of incompetence on one side and competence on the other is likely a function of your own partisan leanings.

When taken as a whole, what the data shows me is that who the president is tends to have less of an effect on the market than most people think it does. There are multiple things that impact market pricing of each individual stock on any given day and there are 500 stocks in the S&P index, so to assign critical importance to any one influence is completely illogical.

That said, though, there are a couple of conclusions that can logically be drawn from the data.

First, as is so often the case, long-term investors should completely ignore their own politics and just concentrate on maintaining a diversified portfolio. Second, those who prefer to manage their money more actively should consider buying on any dip that would follow in the event of a Biden win, or the possibility of such a win.

In both cases, the thing to bear in mind is that the U.S. economy is strong and dynamic. The capitalist system may be imperfect, but it remains the best economic system yet devised by man and, rhetoric aside, both major U.S. political parties know that. Don’t let your politics, or the bias in the coverage you consume, force you into financial decisions based on politics.

Remember, Republicans who sold everything on Obama’s election got hurt, as did Democrats who sold when Trump was elected. Only those who tuned out the noise were consistent winners. You should do the same.

