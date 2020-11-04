Election 2020: Looking for Stocks That Can Be Winners Whoever Wins

Whichever candidate emerges as the winner of the 2020 presidential election, there are a couple of things that are for certain. First, the country will remain bitterly divided, with neither side of the political spectrum understanding how the other side can think and act as they do. Second, whoever does sit in the White House at the end of January, they will face some economic problems along with the political and societal ones that stem from that lack of understanding and empathy.

There are, however, companies that can rise above the politics, and even the economics, and thrive whoever wins and despite the economy.

The biggest economic issue that the president will face is not really an economic issue at all. Covid-19 is resurgent, and it seems the economic symptoms of the pandemic, like the clinical symptoms, could turn out to be more persistent in many cases than we first thought. There has been a rapid bounce back of sorts in some parts of the economy, but those who lost their jobs in the hospitality, entertainment and travel industries don’t look like they will be getting them back soon. As a result, unemployment is lower than it was, bit still elevated. The economy has bounced back some from a record shrinking, but is still smaller than it was at the end of last year. The federal government is well over $27 trillion in debt and state and local governments are busting budgets all over the country.

What is different now from versus March is that we now know which companies can survive and thrive in those conditions and which cannot. Some of the success stories are a bit surprising. Who would have thought, for example, that retailers like Gap (GPS) and Best Buy (BBY) would be beneficiaries as the economy shut down? Some were a bit more predictable, such as Zoom Communications (ZM) and other tech stocks that saw demand for their products and services inflated by the shift to stay at home working and online learning.

Going forward, though, what investors should be asking themselves is how sustainable some of those things are. When things return to something like normal, and they will at some point, will people still be buying appliances at such a massive clip? Will they continue to work from home or return to the office? Will they continue to buy things and shun experiences?

There will almost certainly be an adjustment back at some point, so I would rather look at companies that have done well despite, not because of the pandemic and the global reaction to it.

Apple (AAPL), for example, did better last quarter than analysts expected, reporting EPS of $0.73 versus the consensus forecast for $0.69. As the holiday season approaches, massive sales of the new iPhone, updated iPads and other recently announced products would fit historical precedent and come as no surprise, but that stock is still well off its highs:

Another company that seems to have taken all this in their stride and just kept on making money, and that also has reason to believe that another boost to the stock is coming, is Caterpillar (CAT). They too have been outperforming expectations, beating Q2 estimates by nearly sixty percent and reporting another beat in Q3.

Even that relatively strong outperformance could pale soon, though. Whoever gets elected, they will be looking to boost the economy in any way they can, and infrastructure spending will be touted as an answer, as it always is. Yes, I know it has always been infrastructure week for the last four years, and I know that Democrats would traditionally rather hand out money than pay it to big corporations, but we aren’t talking about reality here.

We are taking about perception. Talk of multi-billion-dollar infrastructure projects will be enough to boost CAT for a while, whether they materialize or not. Maybe that is why fellow industrial companies such as Jacobs Engineering (J) and Rockwell Automation (ROK) are among the best performing stocks following each of the last 6 elections. Given the current circumstances, however, Caterpillar’s exposure to China may be an advantage post-election as whoever wins seeks to normalize trade relations. Trade wars are fine during booms, but not during a recession. That makes CAT a favorite in the industrial sector.

There are other examples too. If you are more adventurous, you might want to consider Tesla (TSLA), which has continued to grow rapidly, virus or no virus. Or maybe more traditional manufacturers like Ford (F), which showed a rapid return to profitability last quarter. Whatever you choose, the most important thing is to look for companies that have continued to do what they do and make money throughout these trying times. They will most likely continue to do so regardless of who hears “Hail to the Chief” every time they enter a room for the next four years.

