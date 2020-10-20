Few people would disagree that the 2020 election is one of the most momentous -- and contentious -- in American history. The global pandemic, geopolitical tensions, immigration policy, civil unrest and a Supreme Court vacancy present unprecedented challenges. And the two presidential candidates offer voters very different paths forward.

In the upcoming webcast, Election 2020: A Defining Moment for America, Karl Rove, Former Deputy Chief of Staff and Senior Advisor to President George W. Bush, Foremost Conservative Commentator & Strategist, Fox News Contributor & Wall Street Journal Columnist; David Axelrod, Senior Political Commentator, CNN, and Host, The Axe Files; Director, University of Chicago Institute of Politics; Senior Advisor to President Barack Obama (2009-2011); and Michael Arone, Chief Investment Strategist, SPDR State Street Global Advisors, will discuss what we may expect from the next occupant of the White House while also providing useful insight for positioning portfolios for the election outcome.

Among the best performing ETFs of the year, the SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG) has increased 80.8% year-to-date. CNRG seeks to provide exposure to the clean power industry both in terms of generation and the underlying technology driving it. Alternative energy sources are an increasingly important part of the power generation conversation. The ETF also plays on the idea that government regulations and shifting consumer preferences are causing a structural trend to green energy or reducing carbon emissions.

The SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (NYSEArca: XITK) advanced 61.7% year-to-date. XITK follows companies within sub-sectors with robust revenue growth that may provide leading-edge products and services. The ETF may offer a way to capture innovation throughout the tech sector and electronic media sub-sector, and not just within one particular trend.

Additionally, the SPDR S&P Internet ETF (NYSEArca: XWEB) gained 53.7% year-to-date. XWEB provides exposure to the internet segment of the S&P TMI, including Internet & Direct Marketing Retail, Internet Services & Infrastructure and Interactive Media & Services. The ETF allows investors to take strategic or tactical positions at a more targeted level than traditional sector based investing.

