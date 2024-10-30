News & Insights

Elecnor Proposes 2024 Interim Dividend

October 30, 2024 — 12:33 pm EDT

Elecnor (ES:ENO) has released an update.

Elecnor’s Board of Directors has proposed an interim dividend of 6.21 euros per share for the fiscal year 2024, totaling 540 million euros, with the payment scheduled for December 18, 2024. This proposal awaits approval at the upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in December. Investors may find this dividend announcement significant for their portfolio strategies.

