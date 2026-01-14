Elecnor (ELNRF) Price Target Increased by 34.03% to 34.65

The average one-year price target for Elecnor (OTCPK:ELNRF) has been revised to $34.65 / share. This is an increase of 34.03% from the prior estimate of $25.85 dated December 2, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $32.89 to a high of $37.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 53.99% from the latest reported closing price of $22.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in Elecnor. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELNRF is 0.04%, an increase of 6.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.32% to 1,943K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 519K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 493K shares , representing an increase of 4.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELNRF by 24.00% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 336K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 194K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HEDJ - WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund N holds 135K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 155K shares , representing a decrease of 15.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELNRF by 16.71% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 119K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 128K shares , representing a decrease of 7.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELNRF by 5.84% over the last quarter.

