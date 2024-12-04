News & Insights

Stocks

Elecnor Delays Q3 2024 Results Announcement

December 04, 2024 — 06:33 am EST

Written by TipRanks Spain Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Elecnor (ES:ENO) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Elecnor has announced a delay in the release of its third-quarter 2024 financial results, which were initially scheduled for December 4. The company assures investors that the results will be published before the upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

For further insights into ES:ENO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.