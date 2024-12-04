Elecnor Delays Q3 2024 Results Announcement

Elecnor (ES:ENO) has released an update.

Elecnor has announced a delay in the release of its third-quarter 2024 financial results, which were initially scheduled for December 4. The company assures investors that the results will be published before the upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

