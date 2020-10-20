Horizon Acquisition II, the second blank check company formed by Todd Boehly of Eldridge Industries targeting the media and entertainment industries, raised $500 million by offering 50 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. The sponsor had indicated on $155 million worth of units in the offering.



The company is led by CEO, CFO, and Chairman Todd Boehly. Boehly is the co-founder and CEO of Eldridge Industries, a holding company with a network of businesses across finance, technology, real estate, and entertainment. Prior to founding Eldridge, he was President of Guggenheim Partners. Boehly's previous SPAC, Horizon Acquisition (HZAC.U), went public this past August and last closed up 3%.



Horizon Acquisition II plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol HZON.U. Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse and RBC Capital Markets acted as joint bookrunners on the deal.

The article Eldridge Industries' second SPAC Horizon Acquisition II prices $500 million IPO at $10 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



