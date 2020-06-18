Eldorado’s Acquisition of Caesars Entertainment Postponed at Least Until July

With the one-year anniversary of the deal's announcement around the corner, Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ: ERI) finds itself once again baffled as it attempts to finalize its acquisition of Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR). The two companies hoped to complete their combination into a single, titanic casino enterprise before the end of June. However, regulatory delays in Indiana have pushed back the date yet again, probably to sometime later in July.

With earlier meetings canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indiana Gaming Commission just said they have chosen July 10 as the date when the "proposed Eldorado Resorts and Caesars Entertainment transaction will be considered." The commission added, "a full agenda will be released once it becomes available." The deal currently can't close until the Indiana Gaming Commission, the gaming commissions of New Jersey and Nevada, and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) all provide their approval.

Image source: Getty Images.

The delay could potentially affect a sale of real estate and a $400 million mortgage secured by the Caesars Forum Convention Center, which Eldorado recently arranged to raise around half a billion dollars in cash.

Eldorado and Caesars shook hands on the merger on June 25, 2019, with Eldorado agreeing to pay $17.5 billion in cash and stock for the other company. The merging of the two enterprises will create a business able to compete with the biggest casino operators in the U.S., such as Wynn Resorts. However, the deal has been plagued with postponements, including cancellation of planned first-quarter finalizing when the coronavirus pandemic swept the country, putting the deal on hold for months.

10 stocks we like better than Eldorado Resorts

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Eldorado Resorts wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Rhian Hunt has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.