Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (Symbol: ERI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $41.27, changing hands as high as $42.40 per share. Eldorado Resorts Inc shares are currently trading up about 7.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ERI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ERI's low point in its 52 week range is $6.02 per share, with $70.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.48.

