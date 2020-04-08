Eldorado Resorts (ERI) in Focus: Stock Moves 7.7% Higher

Eldorado Resorts, Inc. ERI was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 8% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This reverses the recent trend for the company—as the stock is now down 55.1% in the past one-month time.



The company has seen three positive estimate revisions in the past few months, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few months, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Eldorado Resorts. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.



Eldorado Resorts currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc. Price

Eldorado Resorts, Inc. price | Eldorado Resorts, Inc. Quote

Investors interested in the Gaming industry may consider Zynga, Inc. ZNGA, which has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Free: Zacks’ Single Best Stock Set to Double



Today you are invited to download our latest Special Report that reveals 5 stocks with the most potential to gain +100% or more in 2020. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.



This pioneering tech ticker had soared to all-time highs and then subsided to a price that is irresistible. Now a pending acquisition could super-charge the company’s drive past competitors in the development of true Artificial Intelligence. The earlier you get in to this stock, the greater your potential gain.



See 5 Stocks Set to Double>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.