Eldorado Gold Sets ESG and Safety Benchmarks

Eldorado Gold Corporation has released its 12th annual Sustainability Report, highlighting a year of strong ESG performance, including significant achievements in biodiversity conservation and tailings management at its Olympias site, and the introduction of a Supplier Code of Conduct. The company also celebrated an industry-leading position in governance and disclosure, securing the top spot in its sector in the Globe and Mail’s 2023 Board Games. With a commitment to continuous improvement and innovation, Eldorado has set new standards in safety and diversity, exceeding targets for Board diversity and reducing injury rates across its global operations.

