Eldorado Gold Q2 25 Earnings Conference Call At 11:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Eldorado Gold Corp. (ELD.TO) will host a conference call at 11:30 AM ET on August 1, 2025, to discuss Q2 25 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=QtHneibm

To listen to the call, dial +1 647-846-2782 or 1 833 752 3325.

For a replay call, dial +1 412 317 0088 or 1 855 669 9658, Access Code: 9731074.

