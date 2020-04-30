Markets
Eldorado Gold Q1 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Eldorado Gold Corp. (ELD.TO, EGO) reported that its first-quarter net loss attributable to shareholders of the company narrowed to $4.9 million or $0.03 per share from $27.0 million, or $0.17 loss per share in the prior year.

Adjusted net earnings attributable to shareholders was $12.5 million, or $0.08 per share compared to adjusted net loss of $21.1 million, or $0.13 per share in the prior year.

Metal sales for the quarter rose to $204.66 million from $80.02 million in the prior year.

