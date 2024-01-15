News & Insights

Markets
EGO

Eldorado Gold Prelim. FY23 Gold Production Rises

January 15, 2024 — 07:53 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Metal producer Eldorado Gold Corporation (ELD.TO, EGO) on Monday, in its preliminary reports, said it produced 143,166 ounces of gold in the fourth quarter and 485,140 ounces in the full year 2023. For the year full year 2022, the company had reported total gold production of 453,916 ounces.

The company also said its full-year preliminary production was at the midpoint of the tightened guidance range of 475,000 - 495,000 ounces, as projected earlier in the third quarter 2023 results.

Quarter wise, the company produced 121,030 ounces of gold in the third quarter, 109,435 ounces in the second quarter and 111,509 ounces in the first quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EGO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.