Eldorado Gold options imply 4.6% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Eldorado Gold (EGO) is 1.4x normal with calls leading puts 11:2. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 4.6%, or 81c, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 5.1%.
