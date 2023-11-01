Eldorado Gold (EGO) Price Target Increased by 35.16% to 12.49

The average one-year price target for Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) has been revised to 12.49 / share. This is an increase of 35.16% from the prior estimate of 9.24 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.88 to a high of 16.43 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.53% from the latest reported closing price of 10.81 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 239 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eldorado Gold. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 6.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EGO is 0.38%, a decrease of 9.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.67% to 155,156K shares. The put/call ratio of EGO is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Helikon Investments holds 29,438K shares representing 14.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,937K shares, representing an increase of 1.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGO by 10.24% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 19,352K shares representing 9.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,631K shares, representing a decrease of 6.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGO by 3.64% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 9,738K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,821K shares, representing a decrease of 11.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGO by 2.01% over the last quarter.

Donald Smith holds 9,434K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,925K shares, representing a decrease of 5.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGO by 13.48% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 5,766K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,768K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGO by 9.01% over the last quarter.

Eldorado Gold Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Eldorado Gold Corporation is a Canadian company that owns and operates gold mines in Turkey, Greece and Canada. Since its merger with European Goldfields in 2011 the company has been pursuing the development of the Skouries mine, Olympias mine and Stratoni mine in Greece.

