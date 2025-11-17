Eldorado Gold (EGO) Price Target Increased by 13.80% to 34.75

The average one-year price target for Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) has been revised to $34.75 / share. This is an increase of 13.80% from the prior estimate of $30.53 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $20.88 to a high of $48.27 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 24.50% from the latest reported closing price of $27.91 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 322 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eldorado Gold. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EGO is 0.41%, an increase of 1.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.53% to 159,330K shares. The put/call ratio of EGO is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 16,500K shares representing 8.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,326K shares , representing an increase of 25.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGO by 38.28% over the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 8,173K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,990K shares , representing an increase of 2.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGO by 42.61% over the last quarter.

Donald Smith holds 7,876K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,481K shares , representing a decrease of 33.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGO by 9.58% over the last quarter.

L1 Capital Pty holds 7,128K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,494K shares , representing a decrease of 5.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGO by 30.85% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 6,265K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,358K shares , representing a decrease of 17.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGO by 1.43% over the last quarter.

