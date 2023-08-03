Eldorado Gold (EGO) Price Target Decreased by 23.56% to 9.66

The average one-year price target for Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) has been revised to 9.66 / share. This is an decrease of 23.56% from the prior estimate of 12.63 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.90 to a high of 13.42 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.55% from the latest reported closing price of 9.81 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 224 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eldorado Gold. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EGO is 0.42%, an increase of 45.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.40% to 154,119K shares. The put/call ratio of EGO is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Helikon Investments holds 28,937K shares representing 14.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,472K shares, representing an increase of 11.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGO by 1.12% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 20,631K shares representing 10.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,909K shares, representing an increase of 3.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGO by 13.16% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 10,821K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,574K shares, representing an increase of 11.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGO by 20.70% over the last quarter.

Donald Smith holds 9,925K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,794K shares, representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EGO by 18.28% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 5,768K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,450K shares, representing a decrease of 11.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EGO by 2.22% over the last quarter.

Eldorado Gold Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Eldorado Gold Corporation is a Canadian company that owns and operates gold mines in Turkey, Greece and Canada. Since its merger with European Goldfields in 2011 the company has been pursuing the development of the Skouries mine, Olympias mine and Stratoni mine in Greece.

