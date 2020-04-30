Eldorado Gold Corp. Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.08 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Eldorado Gold Corp. (ELD.TO):

-Earnings: -$4.9 million in Q1 vs. -$27.0 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.03 in Q1 vs. -$0.17 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Eldorado Gold Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $12.5 million or $0.08 per share for the period. -Revenue: $204.7 million in Q1 vs. $80.0 million in the same period last year.

