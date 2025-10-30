Eldorado Gold Corp. Q3 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Eldorado Gold Corp. (EGO) released earnings for third quarter that Decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $56.0 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $95.0 million, or $0.46 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Eldorado Gold Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $82.3 million or $0.41 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 31.0% to $434.7 million from $331.8 million last year.

Eldorado Gold Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $56.0 Mln. vs. $95.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.27 vs. $0.46 last year. -Revenue: $434.7 Mln vs. $331.8 Mln last year.

