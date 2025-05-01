Eldorado Gold Corp. Q1 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Eldorado Gold Corp. (ELD.TO) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $72.4 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $33.6 million, or $0.16 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Eldorado Gold Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $56.4 million or $0.28 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.33 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 37.7% to $355.2 million from $258.0 million last year.

Eldorado Gold Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $72.4 Mln. vs. $33.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.35 vs. $0.16 last year. -Revenue: $355.2 Mln vs. $258.0 Mln last year.

The company announced amended of Normal Course Issuer Bid. The amendment significantly increases the maximum number of common shares that may be repurchased, raising the limit from the current 350,000 shares to about 10.25 million shares. The new figure represents about 5% of total outstanding shares as of October 31, 2024.

