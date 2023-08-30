Eldorado Gold Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for EGO

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Eldorado Gold Corp (Symbol: EGO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $9.55, changing hands as high as $9.64 per share. Eldorado Gold Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EGO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EGO's low point in its 52 week range is $5.06 per share, with $12.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.61.

